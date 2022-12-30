Rebroadcast of the Warren Haynes XMas Pre-Jam on New Year's Eve

Tune in to WNCW starting at 7pm on Saturday, December 31st for our live rebroadcast of the Warren Haynes Xmas Pre-Jam. The all-star event returned to the The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC on December 9th, 2022, and now you can relive all the great performances from on our rebroadcast on New Year’s Eve.

Guest performers include Gov’t Mule with surprise guest J Mascis of Dinosaur Jr. and opening acts Pressing Strings, George Porter Jr and Friends, plus western NC artists Tyler Ramsey and Travers Brothership. It is over four hours of live music to ring in the new year!

Learn more about the Warren Haynes Christmas Jam here.

