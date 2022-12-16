Exclusive Earl Scruggs Music Festival 2023 Presale Opportunity!

EXCLUSIVE PRESALE!

Earl Scruggs Music Festival returns to Mill Spring, NC at the Tryon International Equestrian Center on Labor Day Weekend - Sept 1-3, 2023. Enjoy three days filled with world-renowned bluegrass artists celebrating the life and legacy of Earl Scruggs. Take advantage of a special presale opportunity and get your tickets now.

Use presale code SCRUGGSSTYLE to get early access to tickets from Friday, 12/15 at 10am ET - Sunday, 12/18 at 11:59pm.

ESMF TICKETS

ESMF LODGING