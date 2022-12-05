Willie Nelson – Live at Budokan

This 2-CD/1-DVD release of Willie’s ensemble that night in Tokyo (February 23, 1984) featured his sister Bobbie Nelson on piano, Paul English on drums, Grady Martin on guitar, Jody Payne on vocals and guitar, Bee Spears on bass and Mickey Raphael on harmonica. It was produced by Raphael (whose production credits include Naked Willie and The Highwaymen box set) and mixed by Tony Castle. In his notes for this release, Willie says, “I believe that music, not only country music, but I believe that music is a great communicator. I think that it crosses all boundaries and I think that the people, regardless of whether they understand what I’m saying or not, they would feel what I’m saying and they will hear it in whatever language they are listening. I think that is the great thing about music.”

