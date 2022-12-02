© 2022 WNCW
Live Friday beginning around 6pm: The 21st Warren Haynes Christmas Pre-Jam!

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published December 2, 2022 at 4:03 PM EST
Warren Haynes at Pre-Jam.jpg
DINO PERRUCCI Photography
/
Warren Haynes at Pre-Jam with plunger.jpg
DINO PERRUCCI Photography
/

After a couple fun years of Holidaze For Habitat shows, the original Asheville Friday night jam of the season is back! Warren’s Christmas Jam weekend promises to be another great festivity for music fans, between the Jam By Day events Saturday afternoon and the (sold out) Jam itself Saturday night. You’ve got a front row seat for the Pre-Jam Friday night when you tune in to our FM signal or webstream for all of the acts Warren and company assemble on stage at the Orange Peel. We at WNCW are grateful to be able to continue this tradition, and to give thanks to our members, and this year’s hard-working non-profit beneficiaries, Asheville Area Habitat For Humanity and Beloved Asheville. Get ready for Pre-Jam jams and surprises this Friday night!

Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
