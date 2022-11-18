Happy Thanksgiving!

Your WNCW family has a seat at the table for you, with songs of food & gratitude all day long this Thursday. In one of our favorite annual traditions, Arlo Guthrie’s “Alice’s Restaurant Massacree” from 1967 will be served up just past Noon. We have much to be thankful this year, particularly your strong membership support, the support of local businesses, and the hundreds of wonderful musicians who have sent us their work (see many of them listed on our Top 100 Voting link!). Enjoy the kickoff to the various Holiday festivities and year’s end we’ll be celebrating.