Happy Thanksgiving!

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published November 18, 2022 at 3:28 PM EST
Thanksgiving-dinner-in-alices-Restaurant-film.jpg
Thanksgiving dinner at Alice's Restaurant (from the film)

Your WNCW family has a seat at the table for you, with songs of food & gratitude all day long this Thursday. In one of our favorite annual traditions, Arlo Guthrie’s “Alice’s Restaurant Massacree” from 1967 will be served up just past Noon. We have much to be thankful this year, particularly your strong membership support, the support of local businesses, and the hundreds of wonderful musicians who have sent us their work (see many of them listed on our Top 100 Voting link!). Enjoy the kickoff to the various Holiday festivities and year’s end we’ll be celebrating.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
