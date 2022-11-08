Melissa Carper – Ramblin’ Soul

Melissa Carper has previously gotten airplay here with groups like The Carper Family and The Buffalo Gals Band. We fell in absolute love with her 2021 album Daddy’s Country Gold, and this follow-up from the singer/songwriter/bassist does not disappoint. Also featured on the album are Dennis Crouch on bass, Chris Scruggs on guitar and console steel, Billy Contreras on fiddle, Sierra Ferrell and Larry Marrs on harmony vocals, John Palmer on keys, and Matty Meyer on drums. Crouch and Andrija Tokic, both of The Time Jumpers, produced this. It will be released on November 18th via Thirty Tigers.

Listen on Apple Music