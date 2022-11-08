© 2022 WNCW
Melissa Carper – Ramblin’ Soul

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published November 8, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST
Melissa Carper has previously gotten airplay here with groups like The Carper Family and The Buffalo Gals Band. We fell in absolute love with her 2021 album Daddy’s Country Gold, and this follow-up from the singer/songwriter/bassist does not disappoint. Also featured on the album are Dennis Crouch on bass, Chris Scruggs on guitar and console steel, Billy Contreras on fiddle, Sierra Ferrell and Larry Marrs on harmony vocals, John Palmer on keys, and Matty Meyer on drums. Crouch and Andrija Tokic, both of The Time Jumpers, produced this. It will be released on November 18th via Thirty Tigers.
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
