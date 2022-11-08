Dr. John – Things Happen That Way

It’s been three years since we lost the good doctor, but thanks to his eldest daughter Karla Pratt, Willie & Lukas Nelson, Aaron Neville, and others, we have this final album he recorded. Mac Rebennack was the global ambassador of New Orleans funk and jazz and R&B, visionary bluesman, rock and roll innovator, self-anointed and massively revered high priest of psychedelic voodoo…And he was also a big fan of country & western music, as this project shows. The liner notes, penned by Rebennack’s longtime friend, renowned television producer Ken Ehrlich (creator of PBS’ groundbreaking music series Soundstage, and producer of the GRAMMY Awards for four decades) offer the sage observation that Things Happen That Way is “the most personal and intimate journey into his soul that has ever been put on tape.”

