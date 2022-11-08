Dr. John – Things Happen That Way

© 2022 WNCW
WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published November 8, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST
It’s been three years since we lost the good doctor, but thanks to his eldest daughter Karla Pratt, Willie & Lukas Nelson, Aaron Neville, and others, we have this final album he recorded. Mac Rebennack was the global ambassador of New Orleans funk and jazz and R&B, visionary bluesman, rock and roll innovator, self-anointed and massively revered high priest of psychedelic voodoo…And he was also a big fan of country & western music, as this project shows. The liner notes, penned by Rebennack’s longtime friend, renowned television producer Ken Ehrlich (creator of PBS’ groundbreaking music series Soundstage, and producer of the GRAMMY Awards for four decades) offer the sage observation that Things Happen That Way is “the most personal and intimate journey into his soul that has ever been put on tape.”
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson