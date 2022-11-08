Andy Thorn – Songs of the Sunrise Fox

The banjo player for Leftover Salmon lives on a beautiful piece of property in the Colorado mountains. During the pandemic, between touring being shut down and a young Thorn addition to the family, he spent a lot of time just working on banjo tunes outside his home. A few foxes live nearby, and one of them kept paying him a visit, apparently drawn to the sweet melodies he was making. Online videos of the pair’s encounters went viral, and now we have this album of 15 tracks! Picture a gorgeous Colorado sunrise, and “Foxy” sitting nearby, as you dig these tunes.

Listen on Apple Music