Andy Thorn – Songs of the Sunrise Fox

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published November 8, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST
The banjo player for Leftover Salmon lives on a beautiful piece of property in the Colorado mountains. During the pandemic, between touring being shut down and a young Thorn addition to the family, he spent a lot of time just working on banjo tunes outside his home. A few foxes live nearby, and one of them kept paying him a visit, apparently drawn to the sweet melodies he was making. Online videos of the pair’s encounters went viral, and now we have this album of 15 tracks! Picture a gorgeous Colorado sunrise, and “Foxy” sitting nearby, as you dig these tunes.
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
