Join us for Public Radio Music Day, Wednesday, October 26th

Every week, more than 27 million American listeners tune in to their local radio stations to discover, learn, and enjoy music selections that are – in many cases – only available through public radio. Noncommercial music stations are an essential force in sustaining music accessibility, the performing arts, developing artists and audiences, and enriching our communities.

On Public Radio Music Day, October 26, 2022, we recognize public radio’s special role in live music discovery.

WNCW will celebrate with three special performances.

In the 11:00 hour Rakish, a beautiful blend of Celtic, Appalachian, and songwriter stylings will perform live on the air.

We will also stream two interviews on our YouTube channel and broadcast them on WNCW. At 1:06 we will have Songs From the Road Band, and at 3:06 we will have Adia Victoria. Both of these sessions were recorded earlier this month at the Albino Skunk Music Festival.

See how other stations like us are participating: https://bit.ly/339IpvG

#LovePublicRadio.

