Crowd Around the Mic Volume 26 is here!

Some of the best of Studio B performances over the last year. These are recordings you'll find nowhere else!

Side A (Disc One)

1. Sierra Ferrell “Jeremiah” (3:33)

2. Darrell Scott “Urge For Going” (4:30)

3. Alexa Rose ”Big Sky” (3:55)

4. Anya Hinkle “Why Women Need Wine” (4:37)

5. Caleb Caudle “Monte Carlo” (3:38)

6. Cat Ridgeway “Give Me Love” (3:32)

7. Faux Paws “DBW” (5:03)

8. Cristina Vane “Heaven Bound Station” (2:05)

9. Emily Scott Robinson “Cheap Seats” (3:35)

10. I See Hawks in L.A. “On Our Way” (3:22)

11. Tony Furtado “Moon Shoes” (3:28)

12. Jack Broadbent “On The Road Again” (2:41)

13. Circles Around the Sun “Babyman” (7:33)

Side B (Disc Two)

1. Hayes Carll “Nice Things”

2. Joshua Ray Walker “Three Strikes” (3:16)

3. Jamie McLean Band “Ghost of You” (4:15)

4. The Pink Stones “Bar Room Blues” (2:15)

5. Malcom Holcombe “Brother’s Keeper” (2:35)

6. Dori Freeman “The Storm” (3:00)

7. Fireside Collective “Back to Caroline” (2:48)

8. Jake Blount “Shades Of Death Creek” (2:52)

9. Maya de Vitry “Magazine” (3:22)

10. Nefesh Mountain “Wanderlust” (3:36)

11. Ranky Tanky “Freedom” (3:59)

12. SUSTO “Get Down” (2:25)

13. Tim Easton “Festival Song” (4:20)

14. The Deer “Confetti to the Hurricane” (5:24)

