Wednesday: BJ Barham of American Aquarium
As with Janiva Magness’ conversation, BJ talks about how helping others – particularly with the subject of loss through some of his songs – is one of his most rewarding motivations in life. The North Carolina native also talks about how important various sweet spots in our state have inspired him, particularly with his two most recent albums. As the prolific storyteller says, “Americana music can be anything you want it to be, as long as the songs are there.”