We stretch out a bit with 3 or 4 songs with the frontman of Asleep at the Wheel for the past 50 years – “Half a Hundred Years”! Ray has become quite the ambassador of both Western Swing and the state of Texas, and has quite an impressive resume of charitable causes he helps lead. He talks with Martin about these things, plus working with younger folks like Brennen Leigh, and, well, older folks like his friend and colleague for OVER 50 years, Willie Nelson.