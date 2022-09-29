Monday through Friday, just past 11am: Interview Sessions from AmericanaFest in Nashville

Martin Anderson represented WNCW at the annual festival and conference of the big umbrella of music styles known as Americana this month and sat down with a few artists at Sound Stage Studios on Music Row. Tune in for conversations with Ken Casey of The Dropkick Murphys, Janiva Magness, American Aquarium’s BJ Barham, The Heavy Heavy, and Ray Benson, as well as a couple of songs from each that were recorded exclusively for a few Americana radio stations like WNCW.
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.