Monday through Friday, just past 11am: Interview Sessions from AmericanaFest in Nashville

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published September 29, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT
2022 The Heavy Heavy with Martin Anderson and the AMA's Michele Block-Rhoades
The Heavy Heavy with Martin Anderson and the AMA's Michele Block-Rhoades at Americanafest 2022

Martin Anderson represented WNCW at the annual festival and conference of the big umbrella of music styles known as Americana this month and sat down with a few artists at Sound Stage Studios on Music Row. Tune in for conversations with Ken Casey of The Dropkick Murphys, Janiva Magness, American Aquarium’s BJ Barham, The Heavy Heavy, and Ray Benson, as well as a couple of songs from each that were recorded exclusively for a few Americana radio stations like WNCW.

Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
