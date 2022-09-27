John Cena sets a new Guinness World record by granting 650 Make-A-Wish wishes

John Cena has just set a new record — and it didn't happen in the wrestling ring.

The Guinness Book of World Records recognized the actor and WWE superstar for the most wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish foundation, coming in at 650.

Cena has become one of the most popular wrestlers in the history of the WWE since his 2002 debut. He granted his first wish in 2002 and, in 2012, he granted the foundation's 1,000th wish.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation helps fulfill the wishes of children who have been diagnosed with a life-threatening illness. Targeting children between 2 1/2 and 18 years old, they can choose to meet a celebrity, go to an event or even give a gift to someone else.

The Guinness Book of World Records verified the 650th wish was granted on July 19.

"We're thrilled to celebrate John Cena and his involvement with the Make-A-Wish foundation," The Guinness Book of World Records told NPR in a statement.

In 2015, Cena fulfilled his 500th wish. "I can't say enough how cool it is to see the kids so happy, and their families so happy, I truly want to show them that it's their day," he said in a video produced for WWE's YouTube channel. "I just drop everything. I don't care what I'm doing,"

Make-A-Wish added in a statement that John Cena is the most requested celebrity — and that no one, except for Cena, has ever granted more than 200 wishes in the foundation's history.

