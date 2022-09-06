© 2022 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Enter to win tickets to Brian Owens and Rissi Palmer at Tryon Fine Arts Center!

WNCW
Published September 6, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT
Brian Owens & Rissi Palmer

October 28, 2022/Tryon Fine Arts Center/Tryon, NC

Enter the contest here.

Tickets can be purchased here.

This contest will end 11:59 EST 9/12/2022 .
Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions found here.

Brian Owens & Rissi Palmer take the stage with two backup singers and a full band to wow the crowd with Soul in My Country.  This show features Brian’s soulful take on classic country and soul tunes and Rissi’s passionate brand of “southern soul”.