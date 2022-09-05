Enter to win tickets to Ani DiFranco w/The Righteous Babe Revue in Charlotte

Ani DiFranco w/ The Righteous Babes Revue: Gracie and Rachel, Jocelyn Mackenzie

Enter the contest here.

The Underground in part of AvidXchange Music Factory

820 Hamilton St, Charlotte, NC 28206

Doors: 7pm

Show: 8pm

Tickets can be purchased here.

This contest will end 11:59 EST 9/12/2022 .

Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions found here.

