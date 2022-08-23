© 2022 WNCW
Reverend Billy C. Wirtz' Show The Rhythm Revival Returns To WNCW

WNCW
Published August 23, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT
Blues artist and radio show host Billy C. Wirtz hosts The Rhythm Revival, presenting classic soul, R&B, rock ‘n’ roll, and gospel. WNCW Program Director Joe Kendrick talks with Rev. Billy about his show, the rich catalog of early rock and roll, R&B and country styles he pulls from, noting interesting facts about his family, his roots in Aiken, SC, and his decades-long performing career.

Tune in for The Rhythm Revival 10-11 p.m. Saturday nights on WNCW, immediately following our flagship blues show Saturday Night House Party beginning August 27th.