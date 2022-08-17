Sunday, 4pm during “This Old Porch": Donna Ray Norton

Carol Rifkin is excited to host Donna Ray Norton, who has a new release of Appalachian a cappella songs, Forevermore I’ll Sing. Donna Ray hails from Revere, a.k.a. Sodom Laurel, in Madison County, NC. She is an 8th-generation singer, the granddaughter of famed fiddler Byard Ray, daughter of singer Lena Jean Ray (and cousin of singer/storyteller Sheila Kay Adams.) She’s known for the extensive trove of ballads she’s collected over the years, and has shared them at countless venues across Appalachia as well as Washington, D.C. for the 50th annual Smithsonian Folklife Festival.