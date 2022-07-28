Welcome to Jerry Week! Monday the 1st marks the 80th birthday of one of our favorite musicians, Jerry Garcia. Many remember where they were on August 9th, 1995, the day he left us. Join us as we celebrate the depth of his work, from the Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia Band to his more acoustic highlights with Old & In the Way, David Grisman & Tony Rice, and assorted other corners of Space, too. Tune in throughout the week, but of course especially on Wednesday evening when we open up the Jar of Jam. “All the years combine. They melt into a dream. A broken angel sings from a guitar…”