© 2022 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Welcome to Jerry Week!

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published July 28, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT
Jerry Garcia (art by Mad Max Mama).jpg

Welcome to Jerry Week! Monday the 1st marks the 80th birthday of one of our favorite musicians, Jerry Garcia. Many remember where they were on August 9th, 1995, the day he left us. Join us as we celebrate the depth of his work, from the Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia Band to his more acoustic highlights with Old & In the Way, David Grisman & Tony Rice, and assorted other corners of Space, too. Tune in throughout the week, but of course especially on Wednesday evening when we open up the Jar of Jam. “All the years combine. They melt into a dream. A broken angel sings from a guitar…”

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson