This band is performing at The Grey Eagle in Asheville on Sunday the 17th, and here in Studio B the next morning! "The Deslondes seem more in sync than ever, even as they stretch across rootsy Americana, ’70s psych, lo-fi garage rock, and some good old country-western...The deftness with which they morph and touch each sonic corner of their universe makes the album go down easy." - No Depression

Listen on Apple Music