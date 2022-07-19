© 2022 WNCW
Josh Rouse – Going Places

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published July 19, 2022 at 9:20 AM EDT
Josh Rouse - Going Places.jpg

Ironically, the title was the exact opposite of what Josh and most of us were doing when he wrote these songs – 2020/2021. He was hunkered down with his family in their home in Spain, and the arrangements here reflect a bit of a Pan-American sound as a result. At the core though are Josh’s terrifically catchy hooks, and tasteful guitar and organ interplay. “His knack for setting a simple feeling to a breezy melody shines through again and again.” (Paste Magazine)
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
