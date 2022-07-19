Josh Rouse – Going Places

Ironically, the title was the exact opposite of what Josh and most of us were doing when he wrote these songs – 2020/2021. He was hunkered down with his family in their home in Spain, and the arrangements here reflect a bit of a Pan-American sound as a result. At the core though are Josh’s terrifically catchy hooks, and tasteful guitar and organ interplay. “His knack for setting a simple feeling to a breezy melody shines through again and again.” (Paste Magazine)

Listen on Apple Music