Live on This Old Porch this Sunday: Nobody's Darling

Nobody’s Darling String Band plays lively music in the old-time tradition. Band Members include Dona Cavanagh, fiddle; Zena Rubin, banjo-uke; Maxine Herring, rhythm guitar; Hilary Dirlam, melody guitar, and Barbara Benson, bass.

The five women comprising Nobody’s Darling each have a long history of playing old-time music. Individually they have played in many other bands through the years, including The Carolina Oldtimers, The Pegtwisters, The Zuma House Band, Too Hot To Cook, The Luke Smathers Mountain Swing Band, Honey Holler, and The Carolina Chick Peas.