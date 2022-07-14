© 2022 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Live on This Old Porch this Sunday: Nobody's Darling

WNCW
Published July 14, 2022 at 10:01 AM EDT
Nobody's Darling.jpg

Nobody’s Darling String Band plays lively music in the old-time tradition. Band Members include Dona Cavanagh, fiddle; Zena Rubin, banjo-uke; Maxine Herring, rhythm guitar; Hilary Dirlam, melody guitar, and Barbara Benson, bass.

The five women comprising Nobody’s Darling each have a long history of playing old-time music. Individually they have played in many other bands through the years, including The Carolina Oldtimers, The Pegtwisters, The Zuma House Band, Too Hot To Cook, The Luke Smathers Mountain Swing Band, Honey Holler, and The Carolina Chick Peas.

Tags

This Old Porch