Officials identify the suspect in the July Fourth mass shooting in Illinois

Updated July 4, 2022 at 6:30 PM ET

Officials have identified the alleged gunman behind the July Fourth parade attack in Highland Park, Ill., as Robert E. Crimo III.

The 22-year-old, who goes by Bobby, is said to be driving a 2010 silver Honda Fit with Illinois plates. He is from the area and is considered armed and dangerous, said Sgt. Christopher Covelli of the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

At least six people are dead and dozens of others are wounded, including one child, following the mass shooting at a July Fourth parade.

Five of the six victims in the attack were adults who died at the scene, Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek said at a briefing. All five have been identified, and families are now being notified.

The sixth victim died at a local hospital. No additional information was provided.

Highland Park Fire Chief Joe Schrage said a child who had been critically injured is among the roughly two dozen people taken to local hospitals. Some of the injuries include gunshot wounds to the abdomen and limbs.

NPR member station WBEZ reported the "vast majority" of the wounded are being treated for gunshot wounds. Some also "sustained injuries as a result of the ensuing chaos at the parade."

Schrage said crews on scene responded quickly as did witnesses who helped tie tourniquets.

Lynn Sweet / AP / AP Terrified parade-goers fled Highland Park's Fourth of July parade after shots were fired, leaving behind their belongings as they sought safety on Monday in Highland Park, Ill.

President Biden says he and the first lady are 'shocked'

President Joe Biden, who less than 10 days ago signed a bipartisan gun safety bill, issued a statement hours after the attack.

"Jill and I are shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on this Independence Day."

He noted that the new law "includes actions that will save lives."

The measure is the first gun reform legislation passed by Congress in nearly 30 years and was signed about a month after two other mass shootings rocked the nation.

Witnesses describe chaos and panic

Witnesses in the area told The Associated Press they saw bloodied bodies covered with blankets.

Lynn Sweet, the Washington bureau chief at the Chicago Sun-Times who was at the parade, captured the chaos that ensued as gunfire erupted in a video.

Several parade-goers described widespread confusion as the first shots rang out. One person thought the blasts came from a backfiring vehicle, while another person said they believed it was the sound of blank bullets fired by the Navy's marchers, WBEZ reported.

One father said he ran from the scene with his son and tried to break into a local building when the shooting stopped.

"I guess he was reloading. So I kept running and ran into an alley and put my son in a garbage dumpster so he could be safe," he said.

Illinois governor calls the shooter a 'monster'

Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker called for prayer in the wake of the "the evil unleashed this morning" but added that prayers alone would not address the problem of gun violence in the country.

"There are no words for the kind of monster who lies in wait and fires into a crowd of families with children celebrating a holiday with their community. There are no words for the kind of evil that robs our neighbors of their hopes, their dreams, their futures," Pritzker said in a statement.

"We must — and we will — end this plague of gun violence."

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said: "Our hearts go out to the families of the victims at this devastating time. On a day that we came together to celebrate community and freedom, we are instead mourning the tragic loss of life and struggling with the terror that was brought upon us."

This is a developing story.

