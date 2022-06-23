Steve Earle & the Dukes – Jerry Jeff

Besides the loving remembrance of his son Justin Townes Earle, there’s this, his third and final heartfelt tribute to Americana/Outlaw Country heroes of his who have passed away, the previous ones being his friends Townes Van Zandt and Guy Clark. “Jerry Jeff is by turns both tender and tenacious. It’s an apt homage to a mentor who decidedly deserves wider recognition than that accorded him during his lifetime. Earle’s eagerness to bring that fact forward to his own audience reflects his admirable intent.” (Lee Zimmerman, Holler)

