New Releases Featured On WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.
Mary Gauthier -- Dark Enough to See the Stars
Mary has lost some dear friends and songwriter colleagues recently – John Prine, Nanci Griffith, David Olney to name a few. Some of the songs on here are poignant reflections on those losses, but delivered through a lens of gratitude and celebration of life. The title track, in particular, is a realization that through loss and darkness there can be a beautiful sense of clarity and an understanding of what truly matters.
