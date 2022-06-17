© 2022 WNCW
Bonny Light Horseman, 'California'

WNCW | By Joe Kendrick
Published June 17, 2022 at 8:09 AM EDT
Bonny Light Horseman - Rolling Golden Holy
album art for Rolling Golden Holy by Bonny Light Horseman

Anaïs Mitchell, Eric D. Johnson and Josh Kaufman leave behind the old-world feel that defined Bonny Light Horseman's self-titled debut with "California," a bittersweet folk shuffler from their sophomore collection, Rolling Golden Holy (out Oct. 7 via 37d03d Records). Ironically, one thing that frames this new setting is the addition of a dulcimer, an instrument whose origins date back centuries at least. It was the first instrument the supergroup bought for themselves, and each member takes turns playing it on the album.

Here, Johnson's lead vocals lend a sweetness and light to the minor-key melody of a song that is, as he says in a statement, "a sad one, a story about pulling up roots, new beginnings, goodbyes, early morning long drives, riding into the sunrise instead of the sunset. They usually don't end movies riding into the sunrise but this movie has that scene."

Joe Kendrick
Joe Kendrick grew up far off in the woods at in rural Stanfield, NC, where he acquired his first Sony Walkman, listened to both AM and FM radio from Charlotte, went to Nascar races at Charlotte Motor Speedway, attended a small Baptist church, read Rolling Stone, subscribed to cassette clubs, and played one very forgettable season of high school football. From there, Joe studied Journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was able to fulfill his dream of being a disc jockey at WXYC. He volunteered at WNCW soon after graduation.
