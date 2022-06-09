Fridays from 6-9pm: The Cosmic American Music Show

"Alt-Country". "Outlaw Country". "Psychedelic Americana".... There's no one official genre name for it, except perhaps what Gram Parsons, original front-man for The Byrds and The Flying Burrito Brothers, referred to his music as, which was "Cosmic American Music." On the Cosmic American Music Show, host Brad Watson honors Parson's legacy and focuses on artists who have dipped into the rich well of rock, country, old-time and bluegrass to create their own brand of new and original music. From Johnny Cash to Whiskeytown, from The Band to Uncle Tupelo, from Merle Haggard to Gillian Welch, each week The Cosmic American Music Show covers the best in Alt-Country and Americana music. Join us at 6 every Friday night for one of of WNCW listeners' most beloved programs. And party with us all night with funk, soul, R&B & more on The Rhythm Theorem at 9pm, and all things Zappa with Frank On Friday!