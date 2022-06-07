Wednesday nights beginning at 8pm: The Jar of Jam

Every Wednesday night, WNCW explores the long, strange trip that the Grateful Dead have taken us on this past half-century or so, with deep cuts from the Grateful Dead vaults, interviews, vintage audio snippets, & more. It begins with with longtime Dead historian David Gans' syndicated "Grateful Dead Hour", and then Trent Henley takes over with "Dead Air" at 9pm. Trent weaves in other acts directly connected with the Dead, from the Allman Brothers Band to Phish, Bob Dylan to Widespread Panic. Then at 1am we journey to the world of Pink Floyd with "The Floydian Slip". It's "music for people with long attention spans"!