Shelby Means Nominated for "Instrumentalist of the Year" for the Americana Music Awards!

WNCW
Published May 17, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT
Shelby Means
Brenda Craig
/
WNCW
Shelby Means performing live with Maya de Vitry in Studio B May 13, 2022

Congratulations to singer, songwriter, and bassist Shelby Means for being nominated for "Instrumentalist of the Year" by the Americana Music Association! Shelby was just in Studio B last Friday (May 13) as part of the Maya de Vitry Band, along with her husband, Joel Timmons (Sol Driven Train). She performs with original projects Sally & George and Lovers Leap, (both with Timmons) and on bass with some of Americana, bluegrass, and folk’s brightest artists, including her recent work with Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway. Shelby is originally from Wyoming, and currently living in Nashville, and is a former member of the Grammy-nominated bluegrass band, Della Mae. Way to go!