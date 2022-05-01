© 2022 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sunday, in the air studio during This Old Porch at 4pm: The Nobody’s Darling String Band

WNCW | By Martin Anderson,
Johnny Thomas Fowler
Published May 1, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT
Nobody's Darling

Nobody’s Darling String Band plays lively music in the old-time tradition. Band Members include Dona Cavanagh, fiddle; Zena Rubin, banjo-uke; Maxine Herring, rhythm guitar; Hilary Dirlam, melody guitar, and Barbara Benson, bass.

The five women comprising Nobody’s Darlin each have a long history of playing old-time music. Individually they have played in many other bands through the years, including The Carolina Oldtimers, The Pegtwisters, The Zuma House Band, Too Hot To Cook, The Luke Smathers Mountain Swing Band, Honey Holler, and The Carolina Chick Peas.

You can hear Nobody’s Darling’s fiddle tunes, and some fine traditional songs, too, every Saturday afternoon from four to six at The Jack of the Wood in Downtown Asheville. You just might want to bring your dancing shoes!

Tags

This Old Porch
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson
Johnny Thomas Fowler
See stories by Johnny Thomas Fowler