Sunday, in the air studio during This Old Porch at 4pm: The Nobody’s Darling String Band

Nobody’s Darling String Band plays lively music in the old-time tradition. Band Members include Dona Cavanagh, fiddle; Zena Rubin, banjo-uke; Maxine Herring, rhythm guitar; Hilary Dirlam, melody guitar, and Barbara Benson, bass.

The five women comprising Nobody’s Darlin each have a long history of playing old-time music. Individually they have played in many other bands through the years, including The Carolina Oldtimers, The Pegtwisters, The Zuma House Band, Too Hot To Cook, The Luke Smathers Mountain Swing Band, Honey Holler, and The Carolina Chick Peas.

You can hear Nobody’s Darling’s fiddle tunes, and some fine traditional songs, too, every Saturday afternoon from four to six at The Jack of the Wood in Downtown Asheville. You just might want to bring your dancing shoes!

