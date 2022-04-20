© 2022 WNCW
Sierra Ferrell Live from the Orange Peel Friday just after 3pm!

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published April 20, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT
Sierra Ferrell, photo by Joe Kendrick.jpg
Joe Kendrick
/
Sierra Ferrell during an interview with Joe Kendrick at Albino Skunk Music Festival

She took the WNCW world by storm last year with her appropriately titled debut, “Long Time Coming”. It ranked #2 in WNCW’s Top 100 last year (behind Billy Strings, whom she collaborates with from time to time), and as great as the album is, her stage performances are even more enthralling. Her Orange Peel show has sold out, but you can catch a bit of her on stage via the radio when we bring you a live broadcast during her soundcheck! She and her band pack houses and wow audiences everywhere they go with their sultry, fiery blend of bluegrass, old-time, gypsy swing, and country (“I have a country heart but a jazz mind”, as she told WNCW’s Joe Kendrick last year.) What have these past incredibly wild couple of years been like for her? Tune in to find out.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
