Sierra Ferrell Live from the Orange Peel Friday just after 3pm!

She took the WNCW world by storm last year with her appropriately titled debut, “Long Time Coming”. It ranked #2 in WNCW’s Top 100 last year (behind Billy Strings, whom she collaborates with from time to time), and as great as the album is, her stage performances are even more enthralling. Her Orange Peel show has sold out, but you can catch a bit of her on stage via the radio when we bring you a live broadcast during her soundcheck! She and her band pack houses and wow audiences everywhere they go with their sultry, fiery blend of bluegrass, old-time, gypsy swing, and country (“I have a country heart but a jazz mind”, as she told WNCW’s Joe Kendrick last year.) What have these past incredibly wild couple of years been like for her? Tune in to find out.