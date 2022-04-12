Live Friday at 2pm: Guest DJs Marshall Chapman & Tommy Womack

Once in a while we have artists we love and admire come in and take over the song selection. It’s great hearing what some of their musical influences are, and what their show would sound like if they ruled the airwaves! Marshall Chapman, Tommy Womack, & Will Kimbrough will be in Spartanburg Saturday the 16th for a show at Converse University (at Twitchell Auditorium, where Marshall first performed at age 6!), and Marshall and Tommy will be able to join Joe here the Friday beforehand to play Guest DJs.