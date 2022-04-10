Macron and Le Pen head to a runoff in France's presidential election

Updated April 10, 2022 at 2:30 PM ET

French President Emmanuel Macron and the far right's Marine Le Pen have won the first round of the country's presidential election.

It's a repeat of the results five years ago, but this time, Le Pen has a much higher percentage with 23.3% of the vote, according to exit polls. Macron has 28.1%.

The runoff will take place April 24.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.