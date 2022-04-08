Crowd Around the Mic Volume 25 retires at 7pm Saturday!

Donate Now!

Our 25th anniversary Crowd Around the Mic, is extra special. Disc One contains recordings from the rare few sessions we were able to have during the pandemic. And Disc Two consists of some of the best sessions from the previous 25 years of Studio B sessions. And those tracks have not appeared on prior volumes!

Here is a complete listing of tracks:

Crowd Around the Mic Volume 25Disc One

2020 ̶̶ 2021 Sessions

1. Charley Crockett “Welcome to Hard Times”

2. Great Peacock “High Wind”

3 Seth Walker “We Got This”

4. Sarah Siskind “Carolina”

5. Brock Gonyea “My World Turns To Silver”

6. Mipso “Wallpaper Baby”

7. Amanda Anne Platt & the Honeycutters “Rabbit”

8. Jerry Douglas Band “From Ankara to Izmir”

9. Zoe & Cloyd “Looking Out For You and Me”

10. Tyler Ramsey “Shake Sugaree”

11. Sierra Hull & Justin Moses “Streets of Savannah”

12. Rhiannon Giddens & Francesco Turrisi “O Death”

13. The Jeremiahs “Wide Barrow Road”

14. Clint Roberts “Nothing Left To Say”

15. Toubab Krewe “Stylo”

16. Watchhouse “Upside Down”

17. Woody Platt & Graham Sharp of Steep Canyon Rangers “Honey On My Tongue”

Disc Two

25 Year Retrospective

1. Molly Tuttle “Million Miles”

2. Marco Benevento “This Is How It Goes”

3. Hayes Carll w/ Warren Hood “KMAG YOYO”

4. Carrie Rodriguez “Never Gonna Be Your Bride”

5. Luther Dickinson “Sitting On Top Of The World”

6. Sonny Landreth “Port of Calling”

7. Slaid Cleaves “Millionaire”

8. The Gourds “Promenade”

9. Ani DiFranco “Alla This”

10. The Zombies “Tell Her No”

11. Brownout “Arabeesh”

12. Lotus “Eats The Light”

13. Vieux Farka Toure “Lakkal (Watch Out)”

14. Jeff Sipe and Ike Stubblefield “Freedom Jazz Dance”

15. Eric Krasno “Jezebel”

