Sugaray Rayford – In Too Deep

The East Texas native had a tough, poverty-stricken childhood, but overcame adversity and forged a powerful career, first as a singer in the Mannish Boys, and now as a great bandleader with his own records. On this new one, “Suga” once again combines classic soul melodies with funky R&B grooves and raw blues power. The album takes on issues, such as PTSD, civil rights and social justice, but while the subject matter might be hard, he leaves you feeling joyous and inspired.