Del McCoury Band – Almost Proud

He’s 83 now, and has a few reflections on life that only come from sound wisdom and experience. “I did things that I’m not proud of / to see if anybody cares” Del sings in the opening verse of the title track. “That’s the wrong kind of attention / I was young and dumb and loud / Now I’m quiet and I’m older / Would you believe I’m almost proud?” But he still sings with the voice of someone half his age, and his band is as tight as ever. Yes, fans of Del & the boys, this is the album you’ve been waiting for, and would expect, from perhaps the greatest bluegrass act today.

