New Releases Featured On WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.
Del McCoury Band – Almost Proud
He’s 83 now, and has a few reflections on life that only come from sound wisdom and experience. “I did things that I’m not proud of / to see if anybody cares” Del sings in the opening verse of the title track. “That’s the wrong kind of attention / I was young and dumb and loud / Now I’m quiet and I’m older / Would you believe I’m almost proud?” But he still sings with the voice of someone half his age, and his band is as tight as ever. Yes, fans of Del & the boys, this is the album you’ve been waiting for, and would expect, from perhaps the greatest bluegrass act today.
Listen on Apple Music