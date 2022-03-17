New Releases Featured On WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.
Amanda Anne Platt & the Honeycutters – The Devil and the Deep Blue Sea
She and her band are one big reason why Asheville is on the national map for great music, particularly Americana-oriented songwriters who know how to sing the stories of your life. After a monthly release this past year of A-and-B-side singles, their full album is now officially released – a double-album! As Platt explains, “The two groupings of songs represent different sides of the creative process, with The Devil including the more manic, upbeat, outgoing – maybe even grotesque at times – and The Deep Blue Sea being more reclusive, contemplative, understated. As an artist I’ve spent a long time judging myself when I’m at either extreme, so it’s nice to have an opportunity to celebrate the balance they provide one another.”