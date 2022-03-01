Eli Paperboy Reed – Down Every Road

It might be hard to imagine an album of Merle Haggard country classics done in a Memphis soul style. But it’s actually been a dream of Reed’s to do these “radical reworkings”, as he calls them, for some ten years now. And it works! Reed credits the greatness of the songs themselves to be arranged so differently and still work. Take a listen yourself, and perhaps you’ll agree that Eli deserves a bit of that credit, too.

