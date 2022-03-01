© 2022
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Releases on WNCW
New Releases Featured On WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.

Eli Paperboy Reed – Down Every Road

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published March 1, 2022 at 12:39 PM EST
Eli Paperboy Reed -- Down Every Road.jpg

It might be hard to imagine an album of Merle Haggard country classics done in a Memphis soul style. But it’s actually been a dream of Reed’s to do these “radical reworkings”, as he calls them, for some ten years now. And it works! Reed credits the greatness of the songs themselves to be arranged so differently and still work. Take a listen yourself, and perhaps you’ll agree that Eli deserves a bit of that credit, too.
Listen on Apple Music

Tags

Eli Paperboy ReedNew Releases On WNCWNew Tunes at Two
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson