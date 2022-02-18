© 2022
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We’ve been experiencing frequent dropouts with our webstream this week. Please be patient while we work to address the issue. We apologize for this inconvenience!

News brief: Russia-Ukraine crisis, Trump ruling, IOC president's news conference

By A Martínez,
Leila Fadel
Published February 18, 2022 at 5:11 AM EST

VP Harris is in Germany for meetings on Ukraine. N.Y. Supreme Court judge orders Donald Trump to testify under oath. The president of the International Olympic Committee holds a news conference.

Copyright 2022 NPR

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel