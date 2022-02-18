We’ve been experiencing frequent dropouts with our webstream this week. Please be patient while we work to address the issue. We apologize for this inconvenience!
IOC president addresses fallout from the women's figure skating event
Published February 18, 2022 at 5:11 AM EST
Thomas Bach answered media questions about why Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva was allowed to compete despite a positive doping test, and if it was worth holding the Olympics in China.
