Are you worried about inflation or a falling stock market shrinking your savings?

By Chris Arnold
Published January 26, 2022 at 6:10 PM EST
We want to hear from you!

With inflation climbing and the stock market in decline, retirees and many other people are getting hit with a double whammy.

NPR wants to know how you're being affected by falling stock values or the rising price of gas, food, and utilities.

Of course, we can't predict where the stock market is going or if inflation is here to stay, but are you concerned all this may change your plans for retirement or impact you in other ways?

Sharing your story will help reporters understand what Americans are grappling with financially right now. We may contact you to see if you'd like to do an interview for a story.

Please tell us your story by filling out the form below.

Chris Arnold
NPR correspondent Chris Arnold is based in Boston. His reports are heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazines Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition. He joined NPR in 1996 and was based in San Francisco before moving to Boston in 2001.
