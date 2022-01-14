© 2022
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Goin' Across the Mountain Live is Still On!

WNCW
Published January 14, 2022 at 12:35 PM EST
Web graphic guitar.png

For those of you with tickets to the "Goin' Across the Mountain" Live show, who have been wondering, we've been watching the weather forecast carefully. Based on the latest weather models, it looks like we won't start seeing any severe winter weather in our area until after midnight Sunday morning. Based on that information, we've decided to go ahead with the show tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m. We know that depending on where you live, conditions may vary. Please use your own personal judgement on whether you will feel safe traveling to the show. We look forward to seeing you all for a great night of live bluegrass with Balsam Range and Becky Buller tomorrow night. Tickets are still available at foundationshows.org.

Tags

goin across the mountain live