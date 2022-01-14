Goin' Across the Mountain Live is Still On!

For those of you with tickets to the "Goin' Across the Mountain" Live show, who have been wondering, we've been watching the weather forecast carefully. Based on the latest weather models, it looks like we won't start seeing any severe winter weather in our area until after midnight Sunday morning. Based on that information, we've decided to go ahead with the show tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m. We know that depending on where you live, conditions may vary. Please use your own personal judgement on whether you will feel safe traveling to the show. We look forward to seeing you all for a great night of live bluegrass with Balsam Range and Becky Buller tomorrow night. Tickets are still available at foundationshows.org.

