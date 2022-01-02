Sunday Puzzle: Happy new ear!

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you two words. Drop one letter in each of them to leave two new words that are in the same category of things.

Ex. DRILL STAGE --> dill & sage (both herbs)

1. MARKS VENUES

2. BRED VIOLENT

3. SCORN BERET

4. PREACH BANDANA

5. BLUSH CHARTER

6. CINDER LARGER

Last week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Brent McKay, of Flagstaff, Ariz. Name a famous singer — first and last names. Each name has two syllables. Change the first vowel sound in the first name and the last vowel sound in the last name. In each case, phonetically, you'll name part of the human body. Who's the singer?

Challenge answer: Billie Eilish --> belly, eyelash

Winner: Teri Fenner from San Diego, CA

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener David Yanover, of South Pasadena, Calif. Take the name of a certain vegetable. Move the 7th, 5th, and 6th letters — in that order — to the front of the word. Phonetically you'll name another vegetable. What vegetables are these?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, Jan. 6, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

