Friday 12/31: Rebroadcast of WNCW’s “Holidaze For Habitat”

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published December 27, 2021 at 9:58 AM EST
Acoustic Syndicate performing at WNCW's Holidaze for Habitat December 10, 2021
Brenda Craig
/
WNCW
Acoustic Syndicate performing at WNCW's Holidaze for Habitat December 10, 2021
A lot of fun was had at our 2nd “Holidaze For Habitat” benefit concert for Asheville Area Habitat For Humanity. Acoustic Syndicate, Webb Wilder, the Travers Brothers & Friends, Jeff Sipe’s Electric Buddha, the Darren Nicholson Band, Abby Bryant & the Echoes, and Freeway Jubilee all played great sets. We missed having a Pre-Jam, of course, but this was a wonderfully fun and rewarding night of music! Ring in the new year with this rebroadcast from The Orange Peel in Asheville!

Holidaze for Habitat
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson