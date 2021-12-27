Friday 12/31: Rebroadcast of WNCW’s “Holidaze For Habitat”

A lot of fun was had at our 2nd “Holidaze For Habitat” benefit concert for Asheville Area Habitat For Humanity. Acoustic Syndicate, Webb Wilder, the Travers Brothers & Friends, Jeff Sipe’s Electric Buddha, the Darren Nicholson Band, Abby Bryant & the Echoes, and Freeway Jubilee all played great sets. We missed having a Pre-Jam, of course, but this was a wonderfully fun and rewarding night of music! Ring in the new year with this rebroadcast from The Orange Peel in Asheville!