New Releases on WNCW
New Releases Featured On WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.

Gov't Mule: Heavy Load Blues

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published November 22, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST
Gov't Mule - Heavy Load Blues.jpg

Believe it or not, this is their first all-blues album! Warren Haynes (guitar, vocals), Matt Abts (drums), Danny Louis (keyboards, guitar, and backing vocals), and Jorgen Carlsson (bass) cover the likes of Junior Wells and Tom Waits, plus there are some of Haynes’ originals. It was recorded live in the studio at The Power Station New England on analog tape, utilizing vintage guitars, amps and other equipment to capture an authentic sound. We’ll miss seeing them in Asheville next month, but we’re glad to have this one!
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
