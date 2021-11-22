Gov't Mule: Heavy Load Blues

Believe it or not, this is their first all-blues album! Warren Haynes (guitar, vocals), Matt Abts (drums), Danny Louis (keyboards, guitar, and backing vocals), and Jorgen Carlsson (bass) cover the likes of Junior Wells and Tom Waits, plus there are some of Haynes’ originals. It was recorded live in the studio at The Power Station New England on analog tape, utilizing vintage guitars, amps and other equipment to capture an authentic sound. We’ll miss seeing them in Asheville next month, but we’re glad to have this one!

