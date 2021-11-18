Highway Butterfly: The Songs of Neal Casal

Neal was a beloved guitarist and songwriter throughout the expansive jamband, rock and Americana music world, whom we lost in 2019. Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Hiss Golden Messenger, Steve Earle, & Aaron Lee Tasjan are among the many paying tribute on this new five LP/three-CD box set, comprising 41 tracks. It was co-produced by Widespread Panic’s Dave Schools, Neal’s bandmate in Hard Working Americans, and his first producer and ongoing mentor, L.A. legend Jim Scott. By the way, Neal founded the band Circles Around the Sun, whom we’ll have live in Studio B Thursday morning!

