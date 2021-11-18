Billy Strings – Renewal

It’s been a pretty good year for Billy: he recently won Entertainer of the Year and Guitarist of the Year at the IBMA Awards! Once again, he honors the history of the music that inspires him, while continually pushing it forward. With this record’s sixteen tracks, Strings shares a more personal and honest perspective through his songwriting, while incorporating his wide range of influences with elements of bluegrass, classic rock, metal, psychedelic music, and more. Billy also likes to honor his roots in more philanthropic ways too: he made headlines this month for returning to his Michigan elementary school to donate 200 acoustic guitars to the students there.

Listen on Apple Music

Listen on Spotify