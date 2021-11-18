© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Billy Strings – Renewal

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published November 18, 2021 at 11:41 AM EST
Billy Strings Renewal.jpg

It’s been a pretty good year for Billy: he recently won Entertainer of the Year and Guitarist of the Year at the IBMA Awards! Once again, he honors the history of the music that inspires him, while continually pushing it forward. With this record’s sixteen tracks, Strings shares a more personal and honest perspective through his songwriting, while incorporating his wide range of influences with elements of bluegrass, classic rock, metal, psychedelic music, and more. Billy also likes to honor his roots in more philanthropic ways too: he made headlines this month for returning to his Michigan elementary school to donate 200 acoustic guitars to the students there.
Listen on Apple Music
Listen on Spotify

Tags

Billy Strings
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson