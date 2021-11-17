© 2021
Announcing Holidaze for Habitat 2021!

WNCW
Published November 17, 2021 at 10:00 AM EST
WNCW is proud to announce our Holidaze for Habitat show, benefitting Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity.  Featuring The Freeway Jubilee, Abby Bryant & The Echoes, The Darren Nicholson Band, Jeff Sipe’s Electric Buddha, Travers Brothers and Friends, Webb Wilder, and a very special surprise headliner, that we can’t tell you about just yet.  Come enjoy a great night of live music from 7 amazing bands, as we all come together to support a great cause in our community.

Friday, December 10th at The Orange Peel in Asheville. Doors open at 4pm and the show begins at 5pm. 

Tickets are $30 and are available here.

Please note: Per the Covid policy of The Orange peel, attendees will be required to show proof of Covid vaccination or a negative test result within 72 hours of showtime.

Tags

Holidaze for HabitatLive Musicasheville area habitat for humanityChristmas ConcertWNCW concertThe Orange Peel