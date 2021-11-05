Wednesday the 10th is Public Radio Music Day!

On November 10, 2021, the noncomMUSIC Alliance and its partner stations will host the second annual Public Radio Music Day.

Public Radio Music Day is a nationwide celebration uniting public radio music stations, fans, artists, and other music industry members to celebrate and spread the word about the unique role noncommercial stations play in the music world both locally and nationally. This year, the noncomMUSIC Alliance is paying tribute to the contributions made by public radio music stations to their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. congress has passed a resolution declaring November 10th as Public Radio Music Day.

WNCW will be participating with live performances by Malcolm Holcombe, Chuck Brodsky, and Alexa Rose accompanied by Joseph Terell of Mipso. You'll also hear some cool testimonials from musicians in support of Public Radio Music Day.

Locally, our listeners and supporters of WNCW know who we are and how we’re dedicated to our area's music scene. But we want them to understand that we’re one station of a network of public radio stations contributing to the music industry locally, and nationally.

The Alliance celebrates public radio’s role in connecting musicians, performers, and artists with the audiences who enjoy and support their music. Stations joining the launch represent the major music formats of jazz, classical and AAA and come from all geographic corners of the public radio music world. Through music discovery, curation, preservation and performance, noncomMUSIC Alliance partner stations provide unique educational and cultural benefits that enrich local communities and the music industry at large.

“Noncommercial public radio stations are embedded in America’s music vitality and have become an integral part of America’s cultural experience. These stations support emerging artists and beloved musical genres,” said Michael Riksen, executive director of the noncomMUSIC Alliance. “The noncomMUSIC Alliance is a convener of public radio stations, musicians, listeners and enthusiasts who are committed to promoting the services and programming only found on public radio.”

To learn more about the noncomMUSIC Alliance and subscribe to updates please visit noncomMUSIC.org. To learn more about Public Radio Music Day, visit publicradiomusicday.org.