Wednesday at 11am: Reed Turchi

You may know of the “Desert Blues” genre of the Saharan Toureg people, like Tinariwen and Ali Farka Toure… Well Reed released an album this year of Sonoran Desert Blues (Creosote Flats), recorded in part in Saguara National Park in Arizona. But wait! He also released one at the same time of Memphis Soul and Texas Blues and Funk, called I’ve Chosen Love! We’ve obviously got a lot to catch up on with Reed, a native of Asheville (Oteen, specifically). He plays the Root Bar on Wednesday night.